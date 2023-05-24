Three shot, two fatally, at bar in Westmoreland

The police are yet to establish a motive for the gun attack at a bar in George's Plain, Westmoreland that left two men dead and a woman hospilalised.

The injured woman is the operator of the bar.

On Monday night, gunmen on foot opened fire on patrons at the establishment, hitting the three.

They were taken to hospital where 26-year-old Tedroy Chase, otherwise called ' Teddy, a construction worker of Water Lane in Georges Plain, and 46-year-old Ryan Williams, otherwise called 'Bad Coolie', were pronounced dead.

The woman was admitted in serious condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

