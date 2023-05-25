Body of man found in plastic bag

The body of a man was found wrapped in a clear plastic bag on Calabar Road in Kingston on Wednesday night.

The police say the body is of a dark complexion, about 5 feet, 11 inches long, has a low cut hairstyle, and appears to be in its late-20s to early–30s.

The body was clad in a black shirt with a picture of a headphone and black shorts.

The police report that about 10:40 p.m., residents stumbled upon the body and raised an alarm.

On arrival of the police, the body was seen wrapped in a clear plastic bag.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for a post-mortem.

Anyone who may be able to identify the body or assist the police in their investigations is asked to contact the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number, or Crime Stop at 311.

