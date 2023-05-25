Convicted former NCB manager ordered to forfeit over $119 million

Convicted former senior manager at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Andrea Gordon has been ordered to forfeit over $119.1 million arising from her ill-gotten assets.

The forfeiture order was handed down in the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case brought against her by the Financial Investigations Division (FID) and NCB.

The order was granted in relation to a Havendale, St Andrew property owned by Gordon.

The court also granted a pecuniary penalty order in the sum of $720,000.

The order relates to the proceeds from a motor vehicle that she owned during the period of the fraud – January 2017 to May 2020.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Gordon was also ordered to pay the legal fees for the FID and NCB.

“The FID is reminding the public that it is impartial in the application of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) through the courts to deprive criminals at any level of illicit wealth and, where necessary, make restitution to the victims of crime, which in this instance is NCB,” said the agency in a statement.

Gordon is currently serving seven years and nine months in prison for robbing the bank of $34 million.

She was sentenced to five years and four months on three counts of larceny as a servant, two years and 11 months on three counts of access with intent to commit an offence, and seven years and six months on seven counts of engaging in a transaction involving criminal property in April 2021.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.