Corporate Hands | Courts donates 43” TV to Clarendon Fire Department
Published:
Thursday | May 25, 2023 | 12:37 AM
Contributed
From left: Assistant Superintendent Orett Barnswell receives a 43” television from Courts May Pen Branch Manager Sandria Wallace. Also accepting the handover are Sergeant Colinton Thompson and firefighter Larsha Scarlett.
