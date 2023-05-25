Thu | May 25, 2023

Corporate Hands | Courts donates 43” TV to Clarendon Fire Department

Published:Thursday | May 25, 2023 | 12:37 AM
From left: Assistant Superintendent Orett Barnswell receives a 43” television from Courts May Pen Branch Manager Sandria Wallace. Also accepting the handover are Sergeant Colinton Thompson and firefighter Larsha Scarlett.
Contributed
