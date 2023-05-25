Corporate Hands | Grace Foods gives boost to Westmoreland Basic School

Angella Wander (left), consumer services manager, Grace Foods, speaking with Morfia Patten, principal of Hatfield Early Childhood Institution, in Westmoreland, while showing her some of the food items from the donation made by Grace Foods to the basic school. Team members from Grace Foods and Grace and Staff Foundation visited the school on May 18 and surprised students and staff members with a donation of food items. The donation is part of Grace Foods’ year-long corporate social responsibility thrust to give back to schools in the communities in which it does business, in celebration of its 101st anniversary.