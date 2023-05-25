Corporate Hands | Reach to Recovery gets donation from JN Money

Sanya Wallace (second right), assistant general manager of strategy, marketing and sales at JN Money Services Limited, presents a cheque to Sandra Samuels, newly-appointed president of Jamaica Reach to Recovery Limited, the breast cancer arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society, for funds raised and donated through JN Money as part of The JN Group’s ‘Power of Pink’ breast cancer awareness campaign held in October last year. They are joined by Carolind Graham (left), chairperson and immediate past president of Jamaica Reach to Recovery Limited, and Theresa Parkes, public relations chair. The handover took place at the JN Money office in Kingston on May 19.