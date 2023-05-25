Corporate Hands | Rotary Club of St Andrew North gets help for the needy

From left: Kirk Crichton, president-elect of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North; Lori Chuck, club treasurer/past president; and Carlton Cowell, president of the club, hand over cases of soaps, shampoos, conditioners and bleach, contributed by Barco Caribbean Limited to the Good Samaritan Inn in Kingston. The products, valued at $100,000, were presented to Conrad Carter, resident manager of Good Samaritan Inn, for distribution to the homeless and other persons in need. Also contributing to the Inn, through the Rotary Club of St Andrew North’s recent feeding programme, were Grace Kennedy, Best Dressed Chicken, Honey Bun, Island Grill and Wisynco.