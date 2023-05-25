Labour ministry calls emergency meeting with JTA and education ministry

In response to the reported industrial action by teachers across the island, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has called an emergency conciliation meeting between the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) for tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at the North Street office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, commencing at 8:30 a.m.

In a press release today, the Labour Ministry said it “will be attempting to have the current impasse between the teachers and the government amicably resolved within the soonest possible time”.

On Wednesday night, the JTA issued a charge for teachers to embark on industrial action to press the government over unsettled issues with their new salaries under the government's compensation scheme.

