Old Harbour man charged over gun attack

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine have charged a man in relation to a gun attack committed last month.

Thirty-year-old Asfa Carneigie of Old Harbour was on Monday charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon and shooting with intent.

His court date is being finalised.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m. on April 30, the complainant was on an avenue near Smith Avenue in Old Harbour when shots were fired at him.

An investigation was launched, which resulted in Carneigie's arrest.

He was subsequently charged following a question and answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

