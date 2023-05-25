Portland man accused of setting house fire charged with arson

A Portland man who burnt himself while allegedly setting a house on fire has been charged with arson.

Forty-year-old Bowe Rose, otherwise called 'Old Pipe', a farmer of Guinep Tree Lane in Norwich was charged on Wednesday while at hospital, where he is being treated.

Reports from the Port Antonio police are that about 11:30 a.m., a man was at the back of his house in the community attending to his goats when he saw Rose pouring a liquid on his dwelling.

The man reportedly later saw his premises engulfed in flames and went to the police to make a report.

The police say Rose was arrested at hospital when he turned up with burn injuries all over his body.

He was later charged.

A court date is being finalised for him.

