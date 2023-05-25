Portland man accused of setting house fire charged with arson
A Portland man who burnt himself while allegedly setting a house on fire has been charged with arson.
Forty-year-old Bowe Rose, otherwise called 'Old Pipe', a farmer of Guinep Tree Lane in Norwich was charged on Wednesday while at hospital, where he is being treated.
Reports from the Port Antonio police are that about 11:30 a.m., a man was at the back of his house in the community attending to his goats when he saw Rose pouring a liquid on his dwelling.
The man reportedly later saw his premises engulfed in flames and went to the police to make a report.
The police say Rose was arrested at hospital when he turned up with burn injuries all over his body.
He was later charged.
A court date is being finalised for him.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.