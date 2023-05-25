Stock Round Up | Sluggish trading on JSE today

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index lost ground today. The sluggish trading ended with an advance/decline ratio of 40/55.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 916.16 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 346,335.07.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 770.38 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 334,401.18; while the Junior Market Index declined by 21.56 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 3,748.75.

The JSE USD Equities declined by 0.80 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 206.77.

Overall market activity

104 stocks traded.

49 advanced.

44declined.

11 traded firm.

Winners

ISP Finance, up 20.66 per cent to close at $23.71

JMMB Group 5.75 per cent Fr USD Prefs, up 17.65 per cent to close at US$1.90

Eppley Carib Property Fund SCC, up 14.88 per cent to close at $43.69

Express Catering, up 14.49 per cent to close at $4.90

JMMB Group 7.5 per cent Prefs, up 14.14 per cent to close at $1.13

Losers

JPSCo 7 per cent, down 24.37 per cent closing at $60.00

JSE, down 11.56 per cent to close at $11.63

Derrimon, down 11.22 per cent closing at $1.82

Key Ins, down 9.86 per cent to close at $3.29

Palace Amusement, down 7.61 per cent to close at $2.67.

Market volume

20 million units valued at over $95 million.

Volume leaders were:

Transjamaican Highway, followed by Wigton and FosRich

