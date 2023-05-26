Bruce Golding among CARICOM team on peace discussions in Haiti

Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, is among a three-member team appointed by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government to help broker discussions in Haiti amid effects to help quell ongoing violence in the country.

The other members are former Prime Minister of The Bahamas Perry Christie and former Prime Minister of St Lucia, Dr Kenny D. Anthony.

CARICOM says the group will initiate and oversee the community's provision of Good Offices support in designated priority areas, including security, governance, the electoral process, and long-term development planning and advocacy.

They will also liaise with key international partners and agencies.

A technical team, comprised of experts from CARICOM Member States, the CARICOM Secretariat and regional specialised agencies, will support the group.

