Disgruntled teachers stage protest over salaries

Disgruntled teachers are protesting across sections of Jamaica to press the Government on salary issues.

They are upset that anomalies with their pay arising from the restructuring of public sector compensation have not been settled.

Some teachers gathered outside the Ministry of Finance this morning to air their case.

Their colleagues from Manchester and St Elizabeth staged a peaceful protest outside the Region 5 offices of the Ministry of Education in Mandeville.

The Jamaica Teachers Association had issued a call for teachers to take industrial action on the pay issue.

The labour ministry has called a meeting for the parties to discuss the matter.

