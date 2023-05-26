Fire at Up Park Camp

There was a fire at the Lathbury Barracks Guard Room at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Up Park Camp base in Kingston earlier this morning.

The army says there are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.

It says the blaze was extinguished by units from the JDF Air Wing and the York Park Fire Station.

All personnel in barracks at the time of the fire have been accounted for and those affected by the blaze were attended to by medical personnel on location.

The JDF says the incident is being investigated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.