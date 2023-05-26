Fri | May 26, 2023

FirstRock group labours at Mustard Seed

(Front row, from left); Jordan Chin, executive chairman of Century 21 Heave-Ho Properties Jamaica, sweeps the grounds of the Mustard Seed Community with Alex Lawrence, accounting assistant at Dolla Financial, close at hand. Sharing the spotlight on Tuesday
Satanio Hussi, senior executive assistant at FirstRock Real Estate, works diligently at the Mustard Seed Communities during FirstRock Group’s Labour Day activity on Tuesday, May 23.
The FirstRock Group, which comprises Dolla Financial, Ultra Financier, Century 21, and Optimum Distributors, demonstrated their collective commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship on Labour Day, May 23. The companies joined hands to beautify the Mustard Seed Communities Head Office Meditation Garden, leaving an indelible mark of their dedication. They meticulously painted walls, seats, fences, and even tree stumps, injecting vibrant colours that brought new life to the surroundings. In addition, they planted fresh flowers and bushes along the garden’s perimeter, creating a visually captivating and inviting atmosphere.The FirstRock Group also dedicated time to sow new seeds in the vegetable garden, the act promoting sustainability as well as providing the community with the prospect of enjoying homegrown produce.