Jamaican man arrested on drugs and firearm charges in US

BOSTON, CMC – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Jamaican man on multiple criminal charges, including narcotics, firearm, and motor vehicle theft.

ICE said that the unidentified 23-year-old man was originally authorised to enter the United States under a temporary tourist visa for a limited time but remained beyond the terms of his visa.

In May 2019, ICE said the Jamaican was arrested by the Boston Police Department on charges of conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act, carrying a firearm with ammunition, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, carrying a firearm without a permit, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

“Our immigration system is not meant to provide a pathway for those seeking to engage in criminal activity,” said Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons.

“ERO Boston will apprehend and seek to remove unlawfully present individuals who violate local narcotics and firearms laws. The public safety of our communities is ERO Boston's mission.”

