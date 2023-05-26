JTA tells teachers to end industrial action

The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) has asked teachers to end their industrial action and return to the classroom.

Yesterday and again today, educators staged protests over salary issues under the Government's new compensation regime.

Representatives from the JTA and the Ministry of Education today met at the Ministry of Labour on the matter.

Arising from the talk, the association says a meeting has been organised with the Ministries of Education and Finance for Tuesday, May 30, to ventilate the concerns.

As a result, it wants teachers to go back to work.

“We ask the teachers who have registered their displeasure over the past two days to pause such activities and return to work as we endeavour to seek redress on matters which negatively impact our members from the compensation review,” said the JTA in a statement.

“Let us remain resolute, resolved, and resilient.”

