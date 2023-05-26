Man fatally shot in police-military operation in St James

A man was fatally shot during an alleged shootout with the security forces in Tucker, St James on Friday morning.

The police say a firearm was seized at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old chef Oatis Edwards, who resided in the Tucker community.

The police report that about 5:45 a.m., a joint police-military team was on an operation in the area when the now-deceased was seen.

He reportedly opened fire at them, which was returned.

The man was hit in the exchange.

Director of Complaints at INDECOM Western Office, Errol Chattoo, told The Gleaner that the investigative oversight body is aware of the incident and is carrying out an investigation.

- Hopeton Bucknor

