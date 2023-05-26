Man who allegedly brandished gun on girlfriend denied bail

A St Catherine man who allegedly drew a gun on his girlfriend following a disagreement was denied bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Wheel alignment technician, Owen Wint, of a Portmore, St Catherine, address is before the court on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is to return to court on June 12.

It is alleged that on May 15, the complainant was at home when the accused visited and requested that she return to him items he had bought her.

She called the police and a team intervened Wint left.

However, it is alleged that Wint later went back to her home and drew a gun from his waistband and renewed his demand.

The woman reported the matter to the police and Wint was subsequently arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

