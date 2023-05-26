St Jago honours former VP Ardene Jones

Former St Jago High school vice principal Ardene Jones was honoured for 41 years of service to the teaching profession as the Spanish Town-based institution recognised 15 retirees for their services in the field of education recently.

The retirees, with an accumulative 365 years serving the institution, were cited as being among the architects of the favourable academic progress that the school has been experiencing.

Jones, who began her tenure at St Jago High School in 1978, was described by history teacher Marjorie Stone as an adventurous human being who truly mastered the art of ‘daring’ to live an extraordinary, fulfilling, and enriching life of service in the field of education for all those years serving at her alma mater.

“Her strong leadership skills and her ability to inspire, motivate, and improvise have been the highlight of her distinguished teaching career,” said Stone reading from a citation as the retirees were celebrated at the Fennel Place in Linstead.

“Her commitment to excellence was not limited to academic pursuits ..., but was a hallmark of her professional life, she was a project manager in her own right, she undertook many school projects with astounding success. Every project she undertook turned to gold,” Stone revealed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to her, Jones had a keen interest in sports, successfully coaching the school’s netball team to winning numerous competitions.

TRIED, TESTED, AND PROVEN

Starting out as a pre-trained teacher, Jones said the high point of her career was when she was given the opportunity by then principal Victor Edwards to actualise her life ambition of being a teacher.

“I received first-hand knowledge that helped to shape my dream of becoming a teacher. I was guided, and I learned all the aspects of teaching before going on to Church Teachers’ College to be trained,” said Jones, who later completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at The University of the West Indies, where she acquired a master’s degree.

Jones who taught geography and physical education during her classroom stints saw top geography passes, in CXC, CSEC and CAPE during that time.

“I got pleasure from working with below average students and seeing them being successful in their final examinations,” said the retired educator who indicated that she would do it all over again because of her love for the profession.

St Catherine North East member of parliament Kerensia Morrison, who delivered the keynote address, implored the retirees not to be lost in retirement.

“There is something missing from the present dispensation that we are in, and this is where experience is going to trump all. That’s where you come in, you are tried, tested and proven,” Morrison observed pointing out that they could be consulted for logistical considerations in various areas of school functions going forward.

She challenged them to embark on entering the world of emerging concepts in retirement starting with writing newer literature books to stimulate the interests of students who have become disinterested in the discipline.

Fourteen other retirees including ancillary staff, and security personnel with services ranging from 34 to seven years were also honoured.