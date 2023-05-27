Former JLP Councillor Patrick Lee has died

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is mourning the passing of former Councillor Patrick Lee, who died at hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Lee, who was also the party's standard-bearer in the 2011 parliamentary elections, recently underwent a triple bypass heart surgery.

The businessman is best remembered for his work in the Portland Eastern constituency.

He was elected to the Portland Municipal Corporation in 1981 when he took the Comfort Castle division in the Rio Grande valley of Eastern Portland. He lost in the 2011 parliamentary polls to the People's National Party candidate the late Dr Lynvale Bloomfield.

Portland Western Member of Parliament, Daryl Vaz, who was one of Lee's allies, described his former colleague as a caring and kind individual.

“He contributed a lot to the people of Eastern Portland and he has touched the lives of many ordinary Portlanders including students and the unemployed," said Vaz.

“Patrick was the kind of businessman, who was always given back to the people of Eastern Portland in a big way. We have lost a true servant, who went beyond the call of duty to provide for the less fortunate. And he has left a huge void," he added.

At the time of his passing, Lee was senior Justice of the Peace in the parish of Portland.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

