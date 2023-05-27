St Andrew teen, 27-y-o man charged in theft of $190K worth of food

Twenty-seven year-old Antowan Perry and a 17-year-old boy have been charged over the alleged theft of food items worth $190,00 from a house in their Olympic Gardens community on May 12.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 2:30 p.m., Perry and the teen gained entry through the rear door of the house.

Perry, who is from Largie Road in St Andrew and the teen entered the dwelling and stole two televisions, among other items.

They then allegedly stole food items from an adjoining shop, with an estimated value of $190, 000, before making their escape in the area.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Perry and the teen were arrested later on the day of the incident.

The teen was charged on May 17 and Perry five days later.

The police say their court dates are being finalised.

