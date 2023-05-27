UPDATE |Alleged robber identified using finger left at crime scene charged

A 52-year-old man who reportedly shot off one of his fingers while robbing a woman in St Andrew last year has been charged after police nabbed him using prints from the severed digit.

Herbert 'Rickie' Wallace was arrested on May 17 and charged on May 25 with robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Wallace, who is from Riverton Meadows in St Andrew, was named in the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Wanted Wednesday campaign.

Reports are that about 8:45 p.m. on November 28, 2022, the complainant was at her business establishment when she was pounced upon by Wallace and his accomplice who robbed her of $60,000.

During the robbery, Wallace's gun went off and his left middle finger was severed from his hand, causing him and his accomplice to flee the area, police reports say.

While the police processed the scene, they retrieved the finger, which was later cross-referenced with the fingerprint database. Wallace as identified as the alleged perpetrator.

He was formally charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade and is scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Gun Court.

The police say the accomplice is still being sought.

Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch probed the matter.

