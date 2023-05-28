Church Event

What: The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston will be hosting the Pentecost Assembly 2023.

When: Sunday, May 28

Where: The National Arena.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The highlight will be the Holy Mass starting at 1 p.m. and featuring the ordination of eight men to the diaconate and one deacon to the sacred priesthood.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Most Rev Kenneth Richards, Archbishop of Kingston, will be the main celebrant and homilist. Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, along with members of the diplomatic corps and other members of the table of precedence will be in attendance.

The theme of the Assembly is ‘Come Breathe New Life: The Church Spreading Light, in and Through All Generations’.