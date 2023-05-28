'He uplifted countless lives' - Holness and Golding lead tributes for Lasco founder

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding have hailed Lascelles Chin, the founder of the Lasco Affiliated Companies who died last night, as a Jamaican "visionary" who positively impacted many lives over the last six decades.

Holness said he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of the business giant and philanthropist.

"His entrepreneurial prowess transformed LASCO into a household name, while his philanthropy uplifted countless lives. A visionary leader and advocate for change, his legacy will forever inspire us," he said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Golding lauded Chin as a "true Jamaican visionary & entrepreneur".

"His impact on JA's (Jamaica's) business landscape is immeasurable. LASCO products are a household name, a testament to his commitment to quality & affordability.Condolences to his family & friends," he said in a tweet.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Managing Director of Lasco Manufacturing James Rawle said Chin, 86, died in the US where he was receiving medical treatment. The illness was not disclosed.

Chin was the executive chairman of Lasco Manufacturing, Lasco Financial and Services, and Lasco Distributors. The three entities make up the LASCO Affiliated Companies which was established in 1988.

Many of Lasco's food products are household names in Jamaica because of their affordable prices.

Chin was born in Bog Walk, St Catherine but grew up in Kendal, Manchester, and Balaclava in St Elizabeth.

"I came from humble beginnings and even had to make my own toys as a child. Being Chinese, I was teased a lot, but that made me determined to achieve my goals. My teachers told me I was very mature for my age, so I studied very hard to be successful," he told The Gleaner in an interview in 2014.

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter.

Mickel Jackson, Executive Director Jamaicans for Justice:

"Condolences to the family and friends of Lascelles Chin. I've been in the non-profit sector since my early 20s and could always count on the philanthropy of the Lasco Group. From Lasco powder that gave us 'hand miggle' snack to my fav tin mackerel to pharma products."

The Black Italian (@NextChapter1234):

"Big Up Mr Lasco When the Suffering Hit the Poor Jamaican Mothers in the 90s u came to the rescue Nuff 90s and 2000s Babies grew up on Lasco."

Clinomaniac (@WenzStiffler):

"Lasco products have always been comparatively more affordable. Thank you sir. Rest well."

Senator Matthew Samuda - Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation:

"Lascelles Chin has died. A titan of industry, an innovator, & a philanthropist. It is a sad Jamaican morning. I remember my time with him on the Board of the @StandardsJa"

Senator Delroy Williams - Mayor of Kingston:

"My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Lascelles Chin, O.J. C.D. on his passing. My prayers are with you and his extended family at the Lasco Group of Companies."

@Agreewithsegree:

"RIP Mr Lascelles Chin You were a giving and kindhearted soul. I pray your spirit fly high with the angels."

Wayne Chen - Operator of Super Plus supermarket:

"R.I.P. Lascelles Chin. A great #Jamaican."

Senator Peter Bunting and Opposition Spokesman on National Security:

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of Lascelles Chin. I met Las when I was in my 1st job at Citibank in the 80s, when he was MD of Henkel. Las was an inspiration to local entrepreneurs with his formation of Lasco & a pioneer of corporate social responsibility. May he RIP."

Floyd Green - Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining:

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire Lasco Group of Companies. He has left an indelible mark. Rest Well."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.