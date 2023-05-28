Man killed while celebrating birthday; elderly eyewitness collapses and dies

A man was shot and killed on Mystic Way in Waterford, St Catherine, about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, while celebrating his birthday.

An elderly woman who witnessed the shooting reportedly collapsed and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The man, Jason Ivy, of a Waterford address, was reportedly playing dominoes and having drinks with friends in celebration of his birthday when he was pounced upon by gunmen.

He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Another man was shot in the arm and was treated at hospital.

Eyewitnesses say the elderly woman, who remains unidentified, appeared to have been frightened by the explosions and collapsed.

Councillor for the Waterford division, Fenley Douglas, said the area had been enjoying relative peace since October last year.

"I can't say that the peace has been broken. We have been working closely with the police, and through different community interventions we have been able to maintain relative calm in the area," Douglas told The Gleaner.

He is appealing to residents who might have information on the shooting to work with the police to solve the murder.

-Ruddy Mathison

