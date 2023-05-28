Man shot at Spanish Town bus park, bystanders sent scampering for cover

A man was shot and injured Saturday afternoon in a daring attack at a bus park in Spanish Town, Catherine, sending bystanders scampering for safety.

The victim remains hospitalised.

The incident on Burke Road, occurred about 5:30 p.m.

Reports are that the victim was seated in the park among other persons when a man approached.

The attacker allegedly brandished a handgun and fired shots, hitting the victim repeatedly.

The man was assisted to the Spanish Town General Hospital where he was admitted.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Division is probing the case.

- Rasbert Turner

