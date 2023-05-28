Massive fire engulfs market, furniture store and supermarket in Port Antonio

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has engulfed three commercial building on West Street in Port Antonio, the capital of Portland in eastern Jamaica.

Three fire units are leading the response.

There are no reports of injuries.

The fire, which reportedly started shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday at the rear of the Musgrave market, quickly spread to Portland Jewellers, a furniture and appliance store.

Some items including stoves, speaker boxes and wooden furniture were removed from the store.

The fire also spread to the adjoining building, Kamal's Supermarket & Cambio, destroying a variety of goods, cold storage equipment, cash machines, and an undetermined sum of cash.

Several stalls belonging to craft vendors have been destroyed. The meat section of the market has suffered significant damage.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

