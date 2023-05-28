Parents, prioritise your children's well-being – Reverend Forrest-Edwards

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

Mandeville, Manchester

“Then people brought little children to Jesus for him to place his hands on them and pray for them. But the disciples rebuked them. Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these'.” Mathew 19: 13-14

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SINCE THE beginning of time, some children have been told that they must be seen and not be heard; that they should express themselves only when given permission; and that they should understand that adults are superior to them.

But, not only do these issues have the potential to cause emotional damage, but they are a disservice to youths, under the guise of teaching them good manners.

Instead of shunning our children, Reverend Maxine Forrest-Edwards, advised recently that they should instead be loved and protected.

“Scripture informs us that our children are a gift from God and so we are called as adults to nurture, protect and love them unconditionally. As the world becomes increasingly complex and challenging, children need our love and protection more than ever. Every day they face new challenges that leave them feeling vulnerable, unloved and alone. As parents, we have a responsibility to create a safe and nurturing environment for them.”

Forrest-Edwards, who was delivering the sermon at the church service of the National Child Month Committee, at the Wesley Mount Methodist Church in Williamsfield, Manchester, stated that the importance of children in Heaven and on Earth was affirmed by Jesus when he confronted the disciples who tried to stop them from seeing Him.

“Children are not a distraction, nor are they an inconvenience. We need to see children as an essential part of the family, community and this ministry that we have for each other. Like Jesus, we must prioritise our children and recognise their worth.”

Forrest-Edwards said adults can only protect and love their children unconditionally when they play an active role in their lives.

“It takes a village to raise a child, but it seems like that is a thing of the past in our society today, because if you dare to correct someone's child, they are coming after you! But I want to say, yes they are a gift to you, but a child belongs to all of us. You alone cannot raise him/her.”

She said for parents to use love as the foundation on which children grow, they must first seek an understanding of what true love is.

“We must show them love in everything we do, from our love to our actions and the time we spend we them. We cannot tell them to do as I say and not as I do. Those lines for us should become blurred. When we demonstrate to them that embracing a double standard in attitude and behaviour is healthy ... it is not. Adults, we must practise what we preach.”

Forrest-Edwards said when children are shown love and attention, it fosters in them a strong sense of security and confidence that will serve them throughout their lives.

“It is essential that we show love and attention to our children even when they make mistakes. It is not that we shouldn’t correct undesirable behaviour, but we shouldn’t let the behaviour of children define them. Children need to feel valued, supported and encouraged.”

She indicated that the conscious effort made to love children is an automatic shield of protection.

“When they do not receive the attention and care they need, they can become anxious, insecure or even depressed, and they stray and seek the attention that they need from the wrong persons and in the wrong places.

“We must provide a stable and safe environment by modelling positive behaviours. Parents, our task is demanding, but we must prioritise our children’s emotional and physiological wellbeing by showing them love and attention,” Forrest-Edwards added.