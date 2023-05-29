Cop fatally shot in alleged Manchester domestic dispute, wife hospitalised

A policeman was shot and killed allegedly by his wife during a domestic dispute in Sommerset district in Manchester this evening.

The woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide and is in hospital nursing knife wounds.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Damien Blair.

"Blair was a constable assigned to the Mandeville station for about 25 years. The two were always said to have had longstanding disputes and people even told them that it's better for them to go their separate ways... but it seemed none of them wanted to leave because they built their house there together..." a colleague who requested anonymity told The Gleaner.

"This is the third police we have lost in the past two or three years from one department... It is so sad that this had to be the end... I wished this wasn't the end," another colleague expressed.

The police report that about 6:40 p.m. Blair and his wife were having an argument, which escalated.

It is being alleged that his wife used his service weapon to shoot him.

It is also being alleged that the husband was hit with a blunt object during the incident.

Neighbours reportedly heard explosions and alerted the police.

On arrival of the police, Blair was seen suffering from injuries and his wife was seen lying in blood with what appeared to be stab wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Blair was pronounced dead and his wife was admitted in serious condition.

- Tamara Bailey

