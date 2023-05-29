Firearm and ammunition seized in Portmore, man in custody

Cops assigned to the St Catherine South police division today arrested a man in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition during an operation on Wallen Avenue, Old Braeton, Portmore in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 12:20 p.m., lawmen were in the area when the premises that was occupied by the man was searched.

During the search, the police say a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was found inside the house.

He was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

The police say his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

