Man pleads guilty to robbing entertainer KipRich’s apartment

Twenty-one-year-old Kemar Jones, who was accused of stealing money and jewellery from entertainer Marlon 'KipRich' Plunkett's home, pleaded guilty on Monday to housebreaking and larceny.

He is to be sentenced on July 12 in the St Catherine Parish Court.

When Jones appeared before Parish Court Judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon on Monday he was remanded for a social inquiry report to be conducted.

The court was told that about 10:45 a.m., on March 11, the entertainer's home in Portmore, St Catherine, was broken into by Jones.

A Rolex watch valued at US$15,000, a gold chain valued at US$12,000 and sunglasses valued at US$450, along with US$15,000 and CAD$300 in cash were stolen.

The accused was subsequently held after some of the stolen items were recovered in downtown Kingston.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Camesha Harrison.

- Rasbert Turner

