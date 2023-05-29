Man who was on the run for Linstead murder arrested

A man who was on the run for almost three years in relation to a fatal stabbing in Linstead, St Catherine has been apprehended by the police.

The police say he was arrested during an operation on the outskirts of the rural township on Sunday.

He is to face questioning in the presence of his attorney.

The police say he was being sought in connection with the stabbing death of Dwight Thompson of Linstead, St Catherine on November 11, 2020.

It is reported that the men were on Fort Street in Linstead when a dispute developed between them.

The suspect allegedly used a knife to stab Thompson who later died from his injuries.

- Rasbert Turner

