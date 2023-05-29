MoBay bread vendor succumbs to gunshot injuries

Detectives in Montego Bay, St James, have confirmed that a bread vendor who was shot by gunmen in the town on Saturday night has succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Romario Anderson, otherwise called 'Ryan', of Vernon's Drive in Montego Bay.

About 9:30 p.m., Anderson was reportedly at the location where he sells bread along Market Street, when a lone gunman approached him and opened fire, hitting him multiple times. The gunman made his escape on foot.

Anderson was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

He died on Sunday morning.

