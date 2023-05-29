Murder trial of dancehall entertainer Munga Honorable postponed until 2025

The murder trial involving dancehall artiste Munga Honorable was today postponed to February 17, 2025, in the Home Circuit Court.

The entertainer, whose real name is Damian Rhoden, and his co-defendant Sherdian Gordon are charged in connection with the 2017 murder of Cleveland Smith.

The trial was scheduled to begin today, however, the matter failed to proceed due to personal challenges being experienced by Munga’s lawyer Christopher Townsend.

Consequently, a new trial date was scheduled along with a trial readiness hearing for November 4, 2024.

Their bail was extended by Justice Leighton Pusey.

According to police report, on the day in question, Smith, who is the nephew of dancehall artiste Mr Vegas, was accosted by a group of men, one reportedly armed with a gun, at a dance in Ackee Walk, St Andrew.

An altercation ensued resulting in Smith being shot and later pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital.

Prior to his death, Smith had injured Munga Honorable in a machete attack.

King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie is representing Gordon.

- Tanesha Mundle

