Painter killed at bar in Manchester

The Manchester police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of a man in Old England in the parish on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Dennis Barrett, otherwise known as 'Bolie', a painter from the neighbouring Brokenhurst community.

It is reported that approximately 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Barrett was at a sports bar in Old England, with the bar's operator, when armed men pounced upon them.

It's further reported that the gunmen tried to rob Barrett before opening fire, hitting him several times.

Barrett was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"He was such a jovial person. Always running joke and well known. I don't know why anyone would want to do that to him. He wasn't anyone in any trouble. This has shocked everybody," said a resident who requested anonymity

Three months ago, 37-year-old Aldo Scott, a farmer of May Day district, was shot and killed in the area.

The Manchester police subsequently imposed a three-day curfew in the community and adjoining areas to prevent possible reprisal killings.

- Tamara Bailey

