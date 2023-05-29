Project STAR organises parenting workshop at Calabar Infant and Primary School

Forty-five parents of students attending Calabar Infant and Primary School located in east downtown Kingston participated in a parenting workshop that shared insights into best parenting practices, conflict management and parental engagement in the lives of their children.

The workshop was organised by the school in partnership with the Citizens Security and Justice Programme, the Ministry of Education and Youth, and Project STAR.

Sandra Smith, guidance councillor at the school, said that the aim of the workshop was to get parents more involved in the lives of their children and more aware of the emotional needs of their children.

She highlighted that the workshop was to equip parents to recognise what is happening with their children and help protect them from negative external influences.

“We want to give them the necessary skills so they become better parents. We just want to empower the parents and give them enough information so we can have solid children,” she explained.

REACH WIDER SOCIETY

Smith pointed out if the message reached the homes of these children, then it can reach the wider society. “We want the homes to be more involved. Not just the teachers, nor the police or soldiers. If the home does a good job, you won’t have much need for the police and the soldiers,” she said.

She informed that based on a needs assessment done prior the workshop, the topics were agreed on. The workshop focused on parent interactions, parental engagement in the life of their child and conflict management and best parenting practices.

Karen McGlashin, social worker at Project STAR, who was one of the presenters, gave tips on how they can be better parents. She looked at different parenting styles and how parents can tailor their parenting techniques to meet the needs of their children.

Bobby Williamson, vice president of the Calabar Infant and Primary Parent Teachers Association, said the workshop was a welcome one.

“The parents were very receptive to the presentations. The presenters were very good and they touched some valid points that are affecting parents and the whole society in terms of how you deal with different issues that arise each day,” he said.