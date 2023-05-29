Trelawny ganja farmer charged with murder gets $1 million bail

Licensed Trelawny ganja farmer Walton Henderson, who is charged with murder, has been granted bail in the sum of $1 million with a surety.

He is charged with the murder of fisherman Anthony Johnson.

When Henderson appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court last week Friday , King's Counsel Peter Champagnie, in making the bail application, told the parish judge that Henderson acted purely in self-defence.

Champagnie referred to a medical report which stated that Henderson, 46, received injuries.

Allegations are that on May 17, both men had a dispute which resulted in Johnson being chopped with a machete in his stomach and neck.

The incident took place on Henderson's ganja farm.

It is further alleged that the dispute arose from accusations of ganja being stolen.

Champagnie also referred to a police statement in which the accused said it was the deceased who attacked him with a golf club.

He said his client had never run afoul of the law before.

The parish judge granted Henderson bail and ordered him to return to court on September 8.

- Barbara Gayle

