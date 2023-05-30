16-y-o girl charged over alleged theft of US$2,200

A 16-year-old Kingston girl accused of breaking into a house and stealing thousands of United States dollars has been charged.

The teen was charged on Monday with housebreaking and larceny following an incident on West Street in Kingston.

The Denham Town police say the incident happened between Wednesday, April 5, and Saturday, May 27.

The police report that a woman returned to her home on West Street on May 27 and discovered that the lock to her room door was tampered with and that US$2,200 was missing.

She confronted the student about the money and she admitted to stealing and spending it, according to the police.

A report was made to the police and the teen girl was apprehended and subsequently charged on Monday, May 29.

A court date is being finalised.

