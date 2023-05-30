Acting deputy commissioner of corrections missing

The police and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) are reporting that Reverend Orville Moore, acting deputy commissioner at the DCS, is missing.

Moore is responsible for rehabilitation and probation aftercare services at the DCS.

It is reported that Moore was last seen leaving a relative's home off Molynes Road in St Andrew on Monday morning.

He was reportedly driving a Silver Fortuner, licence plate 1626JN.

All efforts to locate Moore since Monday have failed.

The police and DCS have posted a photograph of Moore on their social media platforms.

Persons who have seen Moore are being asked to contact the police at 119 or DCS at 922-0021.

- Andre Williams

