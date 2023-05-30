Alleged drug trafficker granted bail

A licensed contract carrier who was reportedly caught transporting three pounds of cocaine and 600 pounds of ganja in canned foods was on Monday offered $800, 000 bail in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Anthony Murray, a 47-year-old resident of Mandeville, Manchester, was granted bail following a successful application by his attorney Richard Lynch.

He is accused of ganja possession, taking steps to export ganja and trafficking, dealing and conspiracy to export marijuana, as well as similar cocaine charges.

It is alleged that in April 2023, Murray was driving a Toyota Hiace motor vehicle along PJ Patterson Highway when he was stopped by the police.

The vehicle was searched and several boxes of canned goods were found.

On further inspection, the cans were reportedly found to contain ganja and cocaine, with a street value of approximately US$850,000.

During the application for bail, Lynch argued that his client was given a job to deliver the goods and was not aware of the contents.

Murray is scheduled to next appear before the court on July 6.

-Tanesha Mundle

