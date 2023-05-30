Corporal Rohan James becomes first Jamaican to head regional police welfare body

Corporal Rohan James has been elected president of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA).

James, who is chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF), is the first Jamaican to head the regional association.

He was voted in at CPPWA's annual general meeting which was held in St. Lucia last week.

“Notwithstanding colleagues, there are some challenges that are being mounted with that ascension…The very fact that they can identify with the level of service delivery that this Jamaica Police Federation has led with is an acknowledgement of our distinction and vision of purpose,” he said in his address at the JPF's 80th annual joint conference which is under way.

James noted that insufficient resources and inadequate healthcare provision are among the major issues facing the police across the region.

Further, he said remuneration and the relationship between the police and the various commissioners and security ministers are areas that require significant improvement.

James previously served as first vice president of CFPWA and will serve a term of two years as president.

“I urge the rank and file membership to stand without breaking, to stand on a premise of fulfilment because the darkest part of the night is just before dawn and I believe what you are about to witness is an unprecedented era of stewardship that you will be further proud of,” he said.

CFPWA was established in May 2007 following the signing of a memorandum of understanding among nine countries namely Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas and Dominica.

St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and the British Virgin Islands later joined the regional federation.

- Judana Murphy

