Couple accused of lottery scamming

A Trelawny couple has been hit with several charges under Jamaica's lottery scamming law following a joint operation involving police from St James and Trelawny and the Jamaica Customs Agency.

Twenty-one-year-old security guard Tajay Douglas and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Rockay Johnson, a bartender, of Water Lane, Zion Hill, Trelawny, were arrested on Monday.

They are charged with possession of identity information, distributing identity information, possession of access device, trafficking in access device and causing money to be transported to Jamaica.

A media release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Douglas and Johnson visited the Norman Manley International Airport to collect a package from a courier and anomalies were detected by customs.

A search was conducted and over 20 credit cards were allegedly found hidden inside cellular phones and calculators.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say the couple could not account for the cards.

The CCU says a secondary search was conducted at their Water Lane address, where an onsite analysis was done on two cellular phones.

It says the phones were found to be populated with identity and banking information of persons residing overseas.

Johnson and Douglas were arrested and subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.