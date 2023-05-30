Disaster personnel in St Catherine on alert amid downpour

The impact of the downpour associated with the trough that is affecting Jamaica has prompted disaster response personnel in St Catherine to be on alert.

Chairman of the St Catherine Parish Disaster Committee, Roogae Kirlew, told The Gleaner that his members are in a state of readiness.

Kirlew said there have been reports of flooding and other issues in some communities.

"We have received reports of falling boulders in the Bog Walk Gorge and flooding in Mount Industry and Guys Hill, but nothing to cause dislocation of residents yet," Kirlew said.

Meanwhile, several vehicles failed to negotiate flooded roadways as a result of the torrential rains.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Frazers Content, Johnson Pen, Kitson Town, Jobs Lane, and other communities were affected by flooding.

The police were out monitoring the situation.

The Met office indicated that the trough is expected to linger across the region for the remainder of the week.

It advised that the public should expect an increase in cloudiness with associated showers and thunderstorms across the island as a result.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.