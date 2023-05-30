Exercise extreme caution in crocodile habitats during heavy rains – NEPA

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is urging the public to exercise extreme caution in areas close to swamps, rivers, gullies and other known crocodile habitats as the animals are likely to be displaced during heavy rainfall.

NEPA is encouraging the public to report crocodile sightings by calling the agency at 876-754-7540 or toll-free at 888-991-5005.

Individuals may also call 119 or make a report to the nearest police station.

The public is being reminded not to provoke crocodiles as they may become defensive if cornered or attacked.

Crocodiles are one of Jamaica's many endangered animal species and are protected under the law.

It is an offence under the Wild Life Protection Act to possess, hunt, kill capture, or wilfully molest the crocodile.

Individuals found guilty of the offence may be charged a maximum fine of $100,000 or face one-year imprisonment.

