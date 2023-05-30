Growth & Jobs | JMMB Group ranked among great places to work in Dominican Republic, Caribbean

The JMMB Group operations in the Dominican Republic (DR) was ranked third in ‘The Best Places to Work in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean’ category by Great Places to Work (GPTW) – the global authority on workplace culture. This ranking was announced recently at an awards ceremony held in Costa Rica to recognise the top organisations in Central America and the Caribbean.

To identify the best places to work, GPTW Caribbean and Central America surveyed more than 150,000 employees from 300 companies across 17 countries in the region, applying the Diagnosis of Culture and Organizational Climate to employees in the Caribbean and Central America.

One hundred and twenty organisations qualified for this year’s lists across several categories. According to GPTW, the results of this study are the maximum representation of the work experience of employees in the region. This stands as a major milestone for the organisations ranked, as it is based on confidential data from surveys that evaluate trust, innovation, organisational values and business management.

Denisse Pichardo, country chief culture and human development and general services officer, JMMB Group - DR operations, said, “We are proud to again be recognised by Great Place to Work, as since our inception, JMMB was conceptualised to be a different organisation, one that believes in the greatness of each individual and seeks to create the space where each team member can work with purpose, manifest their best selves, and form close relationships that provide a sense of belonging and love. We have a team that every day chooses to be different (as they serve each other and our clients).”

Donna Duncan-Scott, group chief culture and human development officer, also underscored the achievement, noting, “We are heartened to be recognised in this way, and this serves as a reminder of what is possible when we own the full expression of the ‘Vision of Love’ and live true to our values of integrity, love, honesty, care and openness, as evidenced by our team reporting that they feel that JMMB Group is an overall great place to work.” She further lauded the team and leadership of the JMMB Group – DR operations, noting, “We have to acknowledge especially the DR team and our leaders for leading with heart, and for keeping the dream of the late Joan Duncan alive – to build a company based on unconditional love. This award, and all we have accomplished over our 30 years, would not be possible without each team member taking ownership of the vision and standing in their greatness.”

The JMMB Group – Jamaica operations was also certified by GPTW, having met the criteria outlined by the global culture standard-bearer, although not ranked among the top 20 companies in ‘The Best Places to Work’ category.

In recognising JMMB Group among the best places to work in Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, GPTW commended the company for its culture of openness and trust. This is reiterated by Shinelle Simpson, corporate relationship manager at JMMB, who stated, “Eight years later, I believe that JMMB Group continues to be a great place to work because I am able to share my feelings openly, even opposing views. Additionally, I feel heard and my voice matters in the decision-making process, and that is important to me as part of a team.”

In attesting to the unique culture at JMMB Group, Danielle Edwards, administrative support officer, shared, “I appreciate being a part of the JMMB family, because the company’s values align with my own core values and I have been able to learn and grow personally and professionally, since joining the team in 2020.” Adding, “The love, togetherness and care are just astounding from team members, team leads and clients. JMMB Group really lives up to its Vision of Love and demonstrates unconditional love in every interaction, from providing meals to cater to our nutritional needs; provision of the nursery facilities, ensuring as parents we can be comfortable knowing our children are safe and in good hands; to the way JMMB Group made a decision to not cut staff, pay or lay off team members during COVID-19, even with the uncertainty. JMMB is my great place to work and I will continue to make it a greater place to work, I really feel proud to be a part of the team.”

In a release from GPTW, the company outlined that it aims to help organisations quantify their culture and generate better business outcomes by creating a highly trusted work experience for all employees. “Everything we do is driven by the mission of helping organisations become great places to work for all.”

“Kudos to Best Places to Work for prioritising wellness of its partners,” said Michael C. Bush, global CEO of Great Place to Work.

The study from Great Place to Work comes at a critical point, as the future of work has become characterised by increased remote work arrangements, reshaping of work-life balance, and overall shift in organisational culture. In the post-pandemic workplace, the findings presented give insight on best practices to benchmark and will no doubt help to address gaps, where they exist.