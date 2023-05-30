Jamaica, Georgia Aquarium sign MOU on blue economy’ opportunities

ATLANTA, Georgia:

Industry Investment and Commerce Minister Senator Aubyn Hill has signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives of the Georgia Aquarium as the country explores opportunities for development of its Blue Economy.

The signing took place at a reception hosted by the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta at the Georgia Aquarium on Wednesday May 24, and formed part of the minister’s two-day trade visit to Atlanta.

President and CEO Dr Brian Davis explained that the Aquarium, the largest in the Western Hemisphere, is a multi-isciplinary entity, which spans scientific research, ocean conservation, education, tourism, entertainment, and guest experience.

“The memorandum that we signed today was made possible from our previous meetings as well as work that we have conducted over the last two years in Jamaica with local partners,” Dr Davis said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We believe that we are in a strong position to explore working closely with the Government of Jamaica in a number of aspects,” he continued.

In his remarks, Minister Hill said Jamaica was pleased to be involved, and commended Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami with responsibility to Atlanta, Oliver Mair, whose initiative it was to partner with the Atlanta Aquarium.

SHARK SANCTUARY

Under the signed MOU, there is expected to be commercial cooperation by way of the purchase of ornamental fish for their location as well as the aquarium industry in the USA. Jamaica will facilitate the growth of the industry.

In addition, the Atlanta Aquarium will assist in capacity building by providing skills training and development to support aquatic sustainability, including animal care and life- support systems.

They will also work towards the protection of important marine areas through the establishment of fish sanctuaries in Jamaica. “This would build on the work we have done so far in Jamaica for the two new sanctuaries being gazetted,” he noted.

Yet another initiative will be a Shark Research, Conservation and Education component where the Georgia Aquarium will work with Jamaica to conduct research and education on sharks towards the possible establishment of a shark sanctuary in Jamaica.

As part of the initiative, an exchange programme will be implemented to explore facilitation of exchange of students and early career professionals to gain exposure to relevant training programmes and environments both in the USA and Jamaica.

Both parties will work towards the establishment of a Port Royal Exhibition at the Georgia Aquarium highlighting Port Royal and the marine protected areas.

The Georgia Aquarium is the most popular visitor attraction in the state of Georgia, generating over US$120 million in estimated annual revenues, and has stimulated over US$5 billion of investments in the city of Atlanta.

While in Atlanta, Senator Hill met with a number of business interests, addressed a business breakfast sponsored by the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta as well as town hall meeting attended by members of the Jamaican community in Atlanta.