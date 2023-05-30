JN Group transforms Jamaica Combined Cadet Force resource centre

THE JAMAICA Combined Cadet Force multipurpose resource centre was transformed by The Jamaica National Group staff on Labour Day.

Warrant Officer Dale Maitland of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force, in expressing his gratitude to the team, said the completion of the facility would not have been possible without the assistance of the JN Foundation, The Jamaica National Group volunteers, and other partners.

“It is a dream and vision that is being completed today. Thank you to the team, and thank you for being here,” he said.

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, led 40 volunteers to undertake this impactful Labour Day project.

“It was work that was fulfilling and enlightening for us, because the role that uniformed groups like the cadets play, and can play, in Jamaica is very important. It is our hope to support you in the work that you are doing and get more young people involved, so that we can have better outcomes generally,” she said.

Omar Wright, lead for Environment and Community Development Programmes at the JN Foundation, said: “We thought that we would not only sponsor the initiative, but we would also mobilise our members of staff to come out and engage in a day of service and give back to the community, because we believe in empowering our youth,” he added.

FULFILLING DAY

Volunteers who were on hand to assist with the project, said it was a fulfilling day of service. Brittany McFarlane, remote customer service representative at Total Credit Services, a member company of The Jamaica National Group, said: “It feels good. It is nice to give back to the community, specifically the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force.”

Teshena Johnson, customer service representative at JN General Insurance, remarked that it was good to give back to the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force.

“I felt excited to have been involved in such a worthy cause, because that will benefit young persons,” she said.

Dwayne Brown, executive cybersecurity at the Jamaica National Group, said he was glad to be among the volunteers to contribute to the project.

“Labour Day is a time for everyone to come together and contribute to projects that will benefit our country. I always look forward to Labour Day, so if I’m not doing something in my community, I always try to reach out and try to do things in other communities, because I think giving back is important,” he said.

The newly refurbished resource centre, recently renamed the Lt Colonel Edgar Williams Fuller Building, will serve as a space for training the cadets. It will be equipped with computers and Internet access to assist the recruits with their educational work.

Lt Colonel Edgar Williams served as commanding officer of the Independent Cadet Unit for more than 25 years.