Kingston West police name six men as persons of interest

The Kingston West police have listed six men as persons of interest in relation to recent murders and shootings that have been committed in the division.

They are:

1. Demario Bailey, otherwise called 'Ray Ray', of Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14

2. A man known only as 'Jingo', also of Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14

3. Andre Barracks, otherwise called 'Bups', of Zimbabwe in Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

4. A man known only as 'Jaggy', also of Zimbabwe in Arnett Gardens, Kingston 14

5. Carlington Lawrence, otherwise called 'Dumpling'.

6. A man known only as 'Slim'.

All six men are being asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch by 6 p.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men is being asked to call the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.