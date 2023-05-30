Man charged with vehicular manslaughter of 2-y-o girl has case to answer

A parish judge has ruled that St Catherine motorist, Myron Owens, has a case to answer for his involvement in a vehicular accident in which two-year-old Crystal Brown was killed last year.

When the accused appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, Senior Parish Court Judge Jacqueline Wilcott said a prima facie case had been made out against Owens.

The matter is scheduled to continue in the St Catherine Circuit Court on July 7.

It is alleged that on July 23, 2022, the accused was driving a motor car, when it got out of control and pinned four people to a wall.

When the vehicle was moved Crystal Brown was dead, while the others were hospitalised.

An investigation was launched by the Sligoville police and Owens was arrested.

He was subsequently charged with manslaughter.

- Rasbert Turner

